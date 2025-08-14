Final Summer Concert at the Lake—Klog 100.7 News

The final Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concert Series takes place tonight at the lake, featuring Stacy Jones with Blues and Americana from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event will also have food trucks and the Rotary Club of Longview Beer Garden.

Also tonight, the McMenamins Summer Concerts continue at the Westin Amphitheatre next to the Kalama Harbor Lodge, with the Brian Copeland Band performing from 6 to 9 p.m.