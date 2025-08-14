Roger Milwayne Lee: October 12, 1965 – July 31, 2025

CLATSKANIE- Roger Milwayne Lee passed away on July 31, 2025 in Reno, Nevada while surrounded by family. He was born October 12, 1965 in Yerington, Nevada to Roland Beagle and Linda Lou Lee (nee Shipley). Roger grew up in Yerington, Nevada, New Mexico, Southern California, and Clatskanie, Oregon with his family. He graduated from Clatskanie High School in 1983.

Roger served in the United States Army from 1983 to 1986. He was stationed in Germany and Fort Bragg during his service.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kimberly Elizabeth Strange and his father Roland Beagle Lee.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Hahn Narwold, his sons Shaun Brent Lee, Ryan Michael Leroy Lee (Abby), Shawn Narwold, adult daughters he inherited in marriage, Nicole Narwold, and Tatania Narwold. His mother, Linda Lou Lee, sisters Treva Jo Gambs (David), Susan Ann Phillips (Richard), and brother Rex Dean Lee. His grandchildren Brooklynn Elizabeth Lee, Renton Josef Lee, Bennett Michael Lee, and Nathaniel Paul, and multiple nieces and nephews.

With a heavy heart we say goodbye to Roger. He left this world too soon. He was an example of what a caring and loving husband, son, brother, grandfather, and most of all father is. Roger lived with pure joy and a quiet soul. A true family man and a heart of gold. He is already missed. We get to see him when we look at the sons he has raised. Family, friends and loved ones are fortunate he was in our life even though it feels too short.

Roger carried a quiet strength, a special kind of humility that touched everyone who knew him. He was a deeply devoted father and a proud grandfather, always leading with kindness, never seeking the spotlight, and lifting others through his steady presence.

Roger had a deep sense of humor. He could make anyone laugh and he had a knack for taking and posting the most awkward photos of his loved ones.

His absence leaves a void that words can’t fill, but his memory will live on in every life he impacted. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.



Thank you to those who’ve already reached out—we feel your love.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.