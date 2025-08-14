Terumi Lane Homicide Investigation UPDATE—KLOG 100.7 News

Yesterday and this morning, detectives from the Longview Police Department were in Los Angeles to continue their work on the Terumi Lane homicide investigation.

Captain Branden McNew said, after Los Angeles media outlets covered the incident and shared that Alexander Rogers was likely in the area, it was an L.A. citizen that spotted Rogers and reported his location. LAPD responded to the area, and took Rogers into custody without incident.

Rogers will have an extradition hearing in California before being transferred back to Washington.

Alexander Rogers is suspected to have stabbed 64-year-old Dawn Peters to death, and critically injured 73-year-old Andrew Peters, near the Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on Tuesday, August 5th. Rogers had been to the residence before and knew the victims. He was released from prison last year after serving more than two decades.