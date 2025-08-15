Hall of Justice Major Renovations—Klog 100.7 News

Major renovation work is set to begin next month at the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice.

Starting the first week of September, the project will focus on modernizing critical infrastructure and improving energy efficiency, with completion expected by next May. Planned upgrades include a new HVAC system, replacement of electrical panels, upgraded lighting, new ceiling tiles, and repairs to broken mechanical systems.

Construction will take place Wednesdays through Saturdays. The court will continue normal operations Mondays through Thursdays, even during two days of overlapping work. However, county officials warn that excessive noise and limited access during certain phases may require adjustments to the court schedule.