Update on I-5 Crash Tuesday Evening on I-5 Near Kalama—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Bridge Deck Sealing Overnight Tonight in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 16, 2025
Fairgrounds Gateway Opened—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 16, 2025
The Washington State Patrol has released more details on the serious crash late Tuesday on northbound I-5 near Kalama.
Trooper William Glahn confirmed that a Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene.
The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. after a single vehicle went into the center guardrail for an unknown reason. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was on its roof, and the driver—44-year-old George Bellack of Auburn—was trapped inside. After rescuers freed him, Bellack was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
Bellack had been wearing a seatbelt, and drugs or alcohol were not factors.