Update on I-5 Crash Tuesday Evening on I-5 Near Kalama—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Washington State Patrol has released more details on the serious crash late Tuesday on northbound I-5 near Kalama.

Trooper William Glahn confirmed that a Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. after a single vehicle went into the center guardrail for an unknown reason. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was on its roof, and the driver—44-year-old George Bellack of Auburn—was trapped inside. After rescuers freed him, Bellack was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Bellack had been wearing a seatbelt, and drugs or alcohol were not factors.