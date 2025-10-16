Fairgrounds Gateway Opened—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Call it the gateway to a bright future at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.

About 50 people gathered yesterday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new gateway entrance to the Cowlitz County Events Center.

Members of the Public Facilities District were joined by city and county officials to mark the first of several major improvements that will elevate the convention center and fairgrounds over the next three to five years. The newly developed entryway off Washington Street at 5th Avenue was the first project unveiled.

Project Manager Bob Gregory said it was a collaborative effort.

The PFD Board is made up of seven community members tasked with overseeing the Convention Center and guiding future development. The board also manages the Columbia Theatre.

Next steps include expanding and improving the existing convention center, followed by developing a large multipurpose building capable of hosting a variety of events and sports activities. A strategic plan and master plan have already been completed, and a design-build team has been hired. Negotiations to bring in an on-site hotel are ongoing — a key component of the master plan.