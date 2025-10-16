Bridge Deck Sealing Overnight Tonight in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you drive on I-5 southbound through Woodland overnight tonight, be prepared for delays as more bridge deck sealing work takes place.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be sealing the surface of the I-5 Dike Access Road bridge between mileposts 22.69 and 22.73. The work will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., with both the left and center lanes of southbound I-5 closed during that time.