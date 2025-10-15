Bad Accident NB I-5 In Kalama—KLOG 100.7 News

There was a bad crash late last night on I-5 in Kalama that caused multiple lanes of the freeway to be shut down.

The crash was first reported around 11:10pm at milepost 29 of Northbound I-5; as of now, details are limited so it is not known how many vehicles were involved.

Arriving first responders reported that the collision was blocking the fast lane; the far left lane and middle lane of the freeway were shut down. One person was confirmed to be stuck inside of a vehicle. First responders were able to extricate them.

The crash saw one car flipped on its top after going into the guardrail. As of now it is not known how many injuries there were; the cause of the crash is being investigated.