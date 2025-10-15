Gluesenkamp Perez Democrat Most Aligned With Trump Last Year—KLOG 100.7 News

A scorecard released by a well-known conservative-affiliated think tank yesterday said that our local congresswoman, 3rd District Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, aligned more frequently with President Donald Trump last year than any other Democrat in Congress.

The scorecard, created by the Institute for Legislative Analysis, ranked members of the U.S. House and Senate based on votes they took in 2024, when Trump was a presidential candidate but did not hold public office, and whether those votes aligned with the Republican party platform. The institute says its mission is to advance “limited government principles.”

The scorecard says Gluesenkamp Perez, a self-described moderate Democrat, voted with the Republican platform about 49.8% of the time in 2024, making her the Democrat most aligned with the GOP.

Gluesenkamp Perez voted most frequently with the GOP on issues of trade and immigration and bringing “common sense” to government, and it showed she was least aligned with Republican spending bills and those aligned with the Republican plan to stop Democrats’ “weaponization of government” and “assault on American liberty.”

In a statement yesterday, Gluesenkamp Perez said, “I was elected to represent the community of Southwest Washington, not a national political party. When we get bogged down in partisan platitudes or priorities dreamt up by some faceless D.C. think tank, we lose sight of what’s really important—like only having to work one job to raise a family … That’s what I’m fighting for.”