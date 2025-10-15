Doris B. Foreman: November 7, 1938 — September 25, 2025

LONGVIEW- Doris B. Foreman, lovingly known as DoDo, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2025, in her hometown of Longview, Washington. Born on November 7, 1938, Doris was a cherished member of her community, known for her kindhearted, sociable, and respectful nature.

Doris attended R. A. Long High School, where she began laying the foundation for a life filled with meaningful connections and memories. Her journey through life was marked by her passionate interests, especially in crocheting, needlework, and her devotion to the Salvation Army community. She found joy and companionship in participating in the women’s social and youth group at her church, often delighting in people-watching during visits to Subway in Walmart.

One of Doris’s proudest accomplishments was her role as a caregiver. She dedicated many years to caring for her daughter and niece, having taken in her niece when she was just three months old. This selfless act of love exemplified the profound devotion Doris had for her family.

Doris greatly enjoyed her time with her husband, Rodney C. Foreman, who predeceased her. Together, they shared a passion for automobiles, particularly proud of their 1960 Ford Fairlane, a testament to their shared interests and the many adventures they cherished together.

Doris is survived by her daughter Tina M. Anderson and granddaughter Linda Morkert, who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts. She also mourned the loss of her daughter Loraine A. Foreman and son Karl B. Foreman, who have passed before her.

A memorial service to celebrate Doris’s remarkable life will be held at the Salvation Army Chapel on October 19, 2025, at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be served as friends and family come together to honor her legacy, reflecting on the many lives she touched during her lifetime. Doris B. Foreman will be remembered for her warmth, compassion, and the lasting impact she made in the lives of those she loved.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army.