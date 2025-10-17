United Way Power of the Purse Fundraiser—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Last night’s 11th annual United Way Power of the Purse fundraiser drew a crowd of more than 200 people and raised lots of money for the United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties. Over 50 purses were raffled off during the event.

It was the first Power of the Purse under new United Way Executive Director Lois Smith. The evening’s top honor, the Heidi Souvenir Woman of Excellence Award, went to Shira Lyle, Executive Director of the Emergency Support Shelter.