Kelso City Council Position 3 Debate Tonight—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The final Kelso City Council debate in the Cowlitz Civil Dialogue Project series airs tonight at 7 p.m. on KLTV Channel 29.

Tonight’s debate features incumbent Kimberly Lefebvre and challenger Jackie Collins for the Position 3 seat. It will also stream on KLTV’s website.

The last debate in the series will be Monday, featuring the Longview City Council Position 6 race between Oliver Black and Chris Bryant. As of now, Bryant has declined to participate.