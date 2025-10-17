Kelso Welding Students Partner With Kelso Police to Build Pit Bars—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Kelso High School’s advanced welding students are teaming up with the Kelso Police Department to help with public safety training. The students are fabricating pit bars for two decommissioned patrol cars that will be used for pursuit training.

Rather than outsourcing the work, KPD saw it as a great hands-on learning opportunity for the school’s welding program.

School Resource Officer Jeff Brown called it “a great example of community outreach and partnership between the Kelso Police Department and Kelso School District.”

Under instructor Steve Mahitka’s guidance, students began modifying the first vehicle this fall and expect to finish it by late November, with the second car to follow next trimester.