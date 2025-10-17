Razor Clam Digs Next Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Wash the sand off and get ready to dig again — the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved seven more days of razor clam digging next week, from Monday the 20th through Sunday the 26th.

Coastal Shellfish Biologist Bryce Blumenthal said the fall season has been off to a strong start, with many diggers reaching their limits thanks to dry weather and low swells.

Long Beach will be open for all digs. Low tide times are available on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website.