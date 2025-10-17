General Election Ballots Sent Out Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Ballots are being mailed out today, marking the start of the 18-day voting period. Voters have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4th, to return their ballots.

This year’s election includes mostly local races, along with one proposed state amendment. In Cowlitz County, there are races for city councils, school boards, the port, fire commissioners, and cemetery district seats.

Ballots can be returned by mail with no stamp required and they must be postmarked by Election Day, or dropped off at an official drop box by 8 p.m.

Voter registration and address updates are still open. You can register online or by mail until 5 p.m. on October 27th, or in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office up to 8 p.m. on Election Day.