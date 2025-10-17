10/17-10/19/2025 Weekend Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The Friends of the Library book sale runs all weekend at the Longview Public Library—10 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Fill a grocery bag with books for $7.

Youth and Family Link is collecting new or gently used kids’ Halloween costumes until 4 p.m. Friday. Families can pick them up for free starting Monday.

Kelso Rotary’s Fiesta Bingo is Friday 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Kelso-Longview Elks, with a taco bar, drinks, prizes, and raffles. Tickets start at $35 at KelsoRotary.org or at the door.

The Cinema of Horrors runs weekends through Nov. 1 at the old Three Rivers Cinemas, 7 to 11 p.m.

Stageworks Northwest presents Agnes of God at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Gaelic Storm performs at the Columbia Theatre Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Fright and Bike, a family-friendly Halloween vendor market, is at Three Rivers Crossing Mall in Kelso from 10 to 5 p.m.

St. Helens’ Spirit of Halloweentown continues weekends through Halloween, with attractions, live shows, and the Great Pumpkin Lighting.

Kalama’s Mountain Timber Market hosts a pop-up market Saturday 12 to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 to 5 p.m.

The Kalama Community Fair Halloween Party runs 5 to 8 p.m. at Haydu Park — dance party, contests, and games. $5 admission, kids $3.

Friends of Skamokawa hold their Fall Wine Tasting and Auction Gala from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the River Rat Tap Bar in Cathlamet. Tickets are $30.

The Southwest Washington Symphony performs at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at LCC’s Wollenberg Auditorium. Free admission.

Sunday:

The Timeless Frames 72-hour film competition screens at 1 p.m. Sunday at Kelso Theater Pub, benefiting the Cowlitz County Historical Museum.