United Way Day of Caring—Klog 100.7 News

Today is the deadline to register for this year’s Day of Caring.
The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties says nearly 400 people have already signed up to take part in about 20 service projects. The Day of Caring is the largest volunteer event in the community.
Anyone wanting to volunteer or submit a project must register today at cowlitzunitedway.org.