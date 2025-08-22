Tyson Clark Appointed to Cathlamet Town Council—Klog 100.7 News

The Cathlamet Town Council has appointed Tyson Clark to fill a vacant seat.

Clark was chosen in a 3-1 vote Monday to take over Position 4, which opened earlier this month when Councilmember Jeanne Hendrickson resigned. The Wahkiakum County Eagle reports there was some debate over whether to appoint a member of the public or someone already running in November’s election.

Clark’s opponent, Julia McCoy, declined the appointment but supported filling the seat with a current candidate due to the upcoming budget process.

Clark, a longtime resident with public works experience who frequently attends council meetings, will serve the remainder of the term. The reason for Hendrickson’s resignation was not disclosed.