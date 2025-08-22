Longview Water Main Flushing Area #8—Klog 100.7 News

City of Longview utility crews will be flushing water mains today in the Willow Grove area, west of Mount Solo Road.

The work runs from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During flushing, sediment can be stirred up and enter residential plumbing, so residents are advised to avoid using water while the work is underway.

Afterward, residents should run water for a short time before drinking it or doing laundry.