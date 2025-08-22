Susan Marie Specht, 80, of Kelso, Washington, passed away on June 25, 2025, after a battle with dementia and surrounded by her family.

Susan was born to Wallace and Florence Karjola on February 21st, 1945, in Longview, Washington. Susan was a resident of Cowlitz County all of her life and graduated from Kelso High School in 1963. She worked at Sea First Bank, Weyerhaeuser Credit Union, and Bank of America for many years, where she was known by her colleagues as kind and compassionate. Susan then transitioned to working at Kelso High School, where she helped run the DECA department as well as the student store for more than 15 years. Being an alumna herself, Susan always had great pride in Kelso and cared very much for her students.

Susan married the love of her life, Frank Specht, on May 9th, 1964. They were together for 60 years. Susan and Frank had two sons and two daughters. They also welcomed several foster children into their home. Susan loved the chance to drive her children and their friends to their sporting events, which allowed her to spend even more time with them. Susan and Frank attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Kelso, Washington, and took solace in knowing the Lord was always watching over them.

In her retirement, Susan became a skilled gambler and could often be spotted with friends and family frequenting the Lucky Eagle Casino to play slots. She traveled frequently and particularly loved the beaches of Hawaii, the mountains of Alaska, and the landscapes of New Zealand. She was also an avid animal lover and helped house several stray cats and even kept the local raccoons fat and happy. On the rare occasions she went hunting with her husband, she would try to shoo the animals away from being hunted. Susan also enjoyed oil painting, particularly landscapes like Mt. St. Helens, which she could see right from her back window.

Susan will always be remembered and cherished for her unending kindness, sweet demeanor, and a quick wit that matched her husband Frank’s. Known by her closest friends and family as Sue, Mom, Nanny, and Grandma Sue, her absence is deeply felt, but her caring spirit will live on in all of our hearts.

Susan is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Specht. She is survived by her sister, Sophia Carr; her sons, Scott Specht, Aaron Specht and his wife Candy Specht; her daughters, Barbara Specht Shapiro and Shawna Specht Mullins; her granddaughters, Jessica Specht, Kaity Specht, Kedija Gamble, and Sydnie Torres; her grandsons, Michael Specht, Daniel Specht, Blake Specht, Eric Specht, and Seth Lindsey; and several great-grandchildren.

Cremation has been arranged through Covenant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. in Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held following the service at Mill City Grill’s Banquet Room from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All friends and family of Susan are welcome to attend and are encouraged to wear her favorite color, purple.