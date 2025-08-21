Ronald Eugene Summers: October 24, 1938 – August 19, 2025

ST. HELENS- Ronald Eugene Summers, Sr. died peacefully in his sleep at home, August19, 2025, in St. Helens, OR. He had been in declining health since being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a number of years ago. Ron was born October 24, 1938, in Denver, Colorado but lived the majority of his life in Oregon. He was retired after 40 years of service with PNW Bell, US West, and Qwest, which became Centurylink. He volunteered with the Oregon National Guard from the 1960’s into the 1970’s.

Ron is survived by his wife Libby Summers; sons Ronald Jr. (Cindy) of St. Helens; John (Anita) of Chapel Hill, NC; and Donald of Seattle, WA; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and numerous great family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his only daughter Sheryl Summers.

There will be no service and he will be cremated and ashes spread at a later date by family.