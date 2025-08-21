Albert Gardner Ross: October 1, 1936 — August 16, 2025

LONGVIEW- Albert Gardner Ross passed away peacefully at home August 16, 2025 with family by his side.

Al was born October 1, 1936 to Martha (Morehead) and Marion “Skint” Ross in Sayre, Oklahoma. He spent his early years in Oklahoma and moved to Vancouver, Washington, where he graduated from Fort Vancouver High School. Al attended Clark College following high school and was a founding member of the swimming team. He then went on to the University of Washington but did not finish due to enlisting in the Oregon Air National Guard. He served in Germany during the Berlin crises of 1962. Al retired from IBM in 1988 after spending his career helping revolutionize the world building, fixing and implementing the first of a kind computers around the SW Washington area. Al’s work provided an opportunity for the family to live in Longview Washington, Atlanta Georgia, and Rochester Minnesota before finishing up his professional career with many years in Portland Oregon.

Al met the love of his life, Mary Kerr, in Denver Colorado and married her in Phoenix Arizona on March 12, 1960. Al and Mary worked together for 65 years building a life, raising a family and enjoying time with family and friends. In 2001 Al and Mary moved back to Longview and the “farm” where he worked as an entrepreneur – primarily in timber sawing and woodworking. Al and Mary doubled the size of their home with wood grown and cut on the farm, including beautiful hardwood floors made and laid by Al. Al could build, make and fix almost anything!

Al’s generosity and loving spirit were evident in everything he did. Whether teaching his boys how to harvest logs, ride dirt bikes, fix tractors or restore cars – Al was always patient, generous with his time and knowledge, and gracious when mistakes were inevitably encountered. Al was a lifelong learner and loved spending time teaching his children and grandchildren how to be curious and genuine.

Al and Mary’s home is a gathering place where everyone is always welcome and celebrated. Fellowship, good food, lively conversation and great stories can always be counted on when visiting with Al. Al was happiest when spending time with family and friends. He was most proud of his nine grandchildren and the unconditional love shared was returned – his legacy lives on. Al was a wonderful man whose life was shaped and molded by his faith in Jesus Christ, consistent church attendance, and voluntary service with youth groups. Al lived his life with a strong focus on compassion and generosity as a role model for many to follow.

Al is survived by his wife, Mary; Sons: John (Marcy), Mike, Andy (Natalie), and Ben (Jen); Grandchildren: Lindsey (Jesse) Gray, William (Ro), Elisabeth (Spencer) Lio, Abby, Sam, Albert, Lilly, Sally and Johnny; Great-Grandchildren: Hezekiah David Lio & Wrenley Gorden Gardner Ross; Siblings: Floyd (Karin) and Louella Brohman; In-Laws: Richard Kerr, Pat (John) Meyers, and Jim Kerr; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.