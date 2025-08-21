Daniel C. Long: June 8, 1963 – August 18, 2025

LONGVIEW- Daniel C. Long, age 62, of Longview, WA passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife on August 18, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his humor, resilience, and the deep love he gave to his family. His kindness touched many, and his strength carried him through life’s hardest moments with dignity.

He is survived by his wife, Allene; his daughter Monica Danielle Long; his brother, Kenneth (Gail) Long; and extended family and friends who loved him dearly.

Daniel’s eyes and tissues were donated so others may find hope and healing through his gift.

A private service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.