Late Night Injury Crash On I-5 Near Pleasant Hill—Klog 100.7 News

A 19-year-old Vancouver man was injured in a crash late Monday night on I-5 near Pleasant Hill.

According to the Washington State Patrol, William Cox was driving southbound at milepost 45 around 11:09 p.m. in a 2004 Dodge Ram when he left the roadway to the left, overcorrected, and rolled.

First responders confirmed that Cox was injured, and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The cause of why he left the roadway remains unknown.

Troopers said Cox was wearing a seatbelt and was not under the influence of any substances.