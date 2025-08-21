State Senators Call For Ferguson to Repeal “Sanctuary Policies” —Klog 100.7 News

A group of Washington Republican state senators—including 19th District Senator Jeff Wilson of Longview—is calling on Governor Bob Ferguson to repeal the state’s so-called “sanctuary policies.”

The push follows a formal demand from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who told Washington in a letter sent last week that the state must come into compliance with federal law or face possible criminal charges and the loss of federal funding. The deadline Bondi set was Tuesday, August 19. Governor Ferguson responded in his own letter, rejecting the demands and saying the threats are “legally unfounded”—and “will not be normalized.”

The senators are calling specifically for the repeal of the Keep Washington Working Act—the state’s primary sanctuary law passed in 2019, which limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Among their criticisms, they argue the law “ties the hands of law enforcement, shields dangerous criminals, and puts our taxpayers at risk,” saying it has little to do with keeping Washingtonians working.

Senator Wilson added that, “Our state government needs to partner with the federal government to tackle issues such as sex trafficking, gangs and other forms of illegal activities; that cooperation should never fall victim to political battles between the Governor and the President.”