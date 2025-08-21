Rainier Man Arrested on Warrant in Castle Rock—Klog 100.7 News

A Rainier man was arrested early Tuesday on outstanding warrants near Lions Pride Park in Castle Rock.

Corporal Jeff Gann of the Castle Rock Police Department said that around 1 a.m., an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at the park along Huntington Avenue South. When contacted, the subject gave a false name and date of birth.

The officer soon recognized him as 31-year-old Mathew Kelley of Rainier, who had multiple arrest warrants, including a felony. Kelley was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on the warrants and a new charge of making false statements to a public servant.