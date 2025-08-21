Only One Bidder Offers to Operate Hope Village—Klog 100.7 News

The City of Longview has received just one proposal for a new operator to make Hope Village financially self-supporting.

Independent journalist Andre Stephankowsky reports that a committee of city officials met yesterday in a private session to evaluate the proposal and interview the applicant. The name of the applicant has not yet been released.

Assistant City Manager Chris Collins said he was disappointed to see only one application, noting that several organizations had previously expressed interest. The city issued its request for proposals back in May, with the goal of finding a behavioral health agency so the state could be billed instead of the city.

Grant funding had covered Hope Village’s roughly $1.5 million annual operating costs since it opened in 2022, but that funding ended in June, leaving the city to cover expenses since then.