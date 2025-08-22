Extreme Heat Watch Through Next Tuesday—Klog 100.7 News

The Lower Columbia region is bracing for the longest stretch of extreme heat so far this year. An Extreme Heat Watch goes into effect at 11 a.m. today and runs through next Tuesday.

Highs are expected to reach the 90s each day, with temperatures near 100 forecast for tomorrow and Sunday.

Cooling options include air-conditioned lobbies at Cowlitz Family Health Centers, fare-free rides on RiverCities Transit when temps top 90, and the Longview and Kelso public libraries.

Residents who need help finding other cooling shelters can call 211 for updated information from local agencies and nonprofits.