8/22-8/24/2025 Weekend Events!—Klog 100.7 News

Extreme Heat Watch Through Next Tuesday—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 22, 2025
Wildfire in Industrial Area of Kalama—Klog 100.7 NewsAugust 22, 2025
Friday
- The 117th Wahkiakum County Fair continues in Skamokawa, open 9 a.m.–9 p.m. This year’s theme is “Boots, Chaps and Cowboy Hats.”
- The Elochoman Marina Street Market in Cathlamet runs 3:30–6:30 p.m.
- The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling kettle corn, caramel corn, and cotton candy at the 30th Avenue Safeway, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Longview Parks & Rec’s Under the Stars Movie Night features The Goonies at Commerce and Broadway in downtown Longview. Pre-movie activities begin at 7:30 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk.
Saturday
- The 50th Unique Tin Car Show runs at the Cowlitz County Event Center, starting Friday at noon and all day Saturday, then moves Sunday to Toutle Motorsports Park, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Events include a burnout contest, pin-up contest, “brick it” cars, food, music, awards, and more.
- The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is open 9 a.m.–2 p.m. across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.
- The Clatskanie Farmers Market runs 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Copes Park, with live music and seasonal events.
- The Kalama Cultural Festival celebrates Hawaiian and Native American traditions at the Port of Kalama, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., with food, vendors, and live music.
Sunday
- The 7th Annual Deputy Justin DeRosier Memorial Ride begins at the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., kickstands up at 9:30 a.m. The ride goes to Elk Rock View Point. Cost: $20 per rider, $10 per passenger (includes sack lunch). Raffles and a 50/50 drawing included. Proceeds fund a local college scholarship in DeRosier’s honor.
- The Rainier Eagles Car Show runs 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Rainier Waterfront with classic cars, trucks, and bikes, plus trophies, raffles, and music from KLOG’s Ray Bartley.