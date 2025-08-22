Wildfire in Industrial Area of Kalama—Klog 100.7 News

It was a scary afternoon for Kalama residents yesterday after a wildfire broke out in the industrial area, prompting “Be Ready” evacuation notices for many homes.

The fire started around 1:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Hendrickson Drive near Kalama Chemical. Within minutes it spread quickly, and Kalama Police issued a public alert.

Heavy smoke reduced visibility on I-5, causing major backups throughout the afternoon. Within an hour, the blaze had reportedly grown to about 5 acres.

By just after 3 p.m. evacuation notices were lifted, and by 4:50 p.m. officials reported the fire was under control. Crews stayed on scene another 30 minutes to monitor flare-ups before the Department of Natural Resources took over.

The cause and extent of damage remain unknown. The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management said the incident is a reminder for residents to sign up for reverse calling if they rely only on a cellphone. Landlines are included automatically, but cellphones must be registered to link them with a parcel.