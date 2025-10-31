Two-Vehicle Collision at Intersection of W Cowlitz Way & Catlin Street—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was some traffic backup right in front of the KLOG building yesterday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Cowlitz Way.

It happened at the intersection of West Cowlitz Way and Catlin Street and involved a Chevy pickup and a Hyundai passenger car. The truck had rear-end damage, and the Hyundai had front-end damage.

Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles when help arrived. It’s not yet known whether there were any injuries or what caused the crash.