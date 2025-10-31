Two-Vehicle Collision at Intersection of W Cowlitz Way & Catlin Street—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Delays on Westbound Lewis River Road near Cougar in November for Tree Trimming—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 31, 2025
Vehicle Into Triangle Center Tanning Salon—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 31, 2025
There was some traffic backup right in front of the KLOG building yesterday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Cowlitz Way.
It happened at the intersection of West Cowlitz Way and Catlin Street and involved a Chevy pickup and a Hyundai passenger car. The truck had rear-end damage, and the Hyundai had front-end damage.
Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles when help arrived. It’s not yet known whether there were any injuries or what caused the crash.