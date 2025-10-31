Delays on Westbound Lewis River Road near Cougar in November for Tree Trimming—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

If you drive on Lewis River Road near Cougar, be prepared for delays throughout most of next month.

The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be trimming trees around power lines along westbound Lewis River Road between mileposts 31.3 and 36.2.

Work begins Monday and runs through November 26. One lane will close daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with flaggers directing traffic through the area.