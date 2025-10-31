Maddalena’s Italian Cafe Opening Date—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A comeback is underway at the Three Rivers Crossing Mall food court — and another new restaurant is about to join it.

Maddalena’s Italian Cafe announced it will open Saturday, November 15. In a post yesterday, the restaurant said the debut comes “after months of testing, tasting, and building something special.”

The fast-casual spot will offer house-made pasta, baked dishes, sandwiches, soups, and more.

Maddalena’s becomes the third new food court tenant in less than a year, joining Colby’s Burgers and Fries and Wing Lord.