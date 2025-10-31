Maddalena’s Italian Cafe Opening Date—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview Bicyclist Injured After Colliding With Vehicle on Spirit Lake Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 30, 2025
Delays on Westbound Lewis River Road near Cougar in November for Tree Trimming—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 31, 2025
A comeback is underway at the Three Rivers Crossing Mall food court — and another new restaurant is about to join it.
Maddalena’s Italian Cafe announced it will open Saturday, November 15. In a post yesterday, the restaurant said the debut comes “after months of testing, tasting, and building something special.”
The fast-casual spot will offer house-made pasta, baked dishes, sandwiches, soups, and more.
Maddalena’s becomes the third new food court tenant in less than a year, joining Colby’s Burgers and Fries and Wing Lord.