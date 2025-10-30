Longview Bicyclist Injured After Colliding With Vehicle on Spirit Lake Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A bicyclist was hospitalized yesterday afternoon after colliding with a pickup on Spirit Lake Highway.

The Washington State Patrol says 57-year-old Gregory Franks of Longview was riding on the eastbound shoulder near milepost 2, close to Chuck’s Shell Station and Si Town Road, around 2:40 p.m. Troopers say he lost control and veered into the eastbound lane, where he hit the side of a Chevy Silverado driven by 58-year-old Donald Fudge of Silver Lake.

Both the truck and bicycle came to rest on the shoulder. Franks was hurt and taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.