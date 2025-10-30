For the Girls Request-a-Thon—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and our sister station 105.5 Cookin’ Country is holding its annual “For the Girls Request-a-Thon” all day today.

In partnership with Dick Hannah Toyota, listeners can call the KUKN studio at 360-636-0280, request any song, make a donation, and Cookin’ Country will play it. All proceeds go directly to the Kearney Breast Center at PeaceHealth St. John to support local breast-cancer care and save lives.

Donations can also be made online at kukn.com — no call required.