7 More Days of Clam Digging Approved For Washington Coastal Beaches—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The fall razor-clam season continues next week, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approving seven more dig dates.

Long Beach will be open all seven days, starting Monday, November 3rd, and running through Sunday, November 9th. Coastal shellfish biologist Bryce Blumenthal says the tide outlook is promising; these digs feature some of the lowest tides of the season—typically prime conditions for clamming.

Daily low-tide times are available on the WDFW website.