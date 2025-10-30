Washington Paid Family & Medical Leave Premium Rate Increase—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The premium rate for Washington’s Paid Family & Medical Leave program will increase in 2026. The Employment Security Department says the rate will rise to 1.13%, up from this year’s 0.92%.

The program, funded by premiums from employees and employers, provides paid time off for medical and family needs. So far this year, more than 218,000 Washington workers have used Paid Leave benefits, totaling more than $1.76 billion.

State law requires ESD to recalculate the premium rate each October based on program use and revenue collected the prior year.

Employers with fewer than 50 workers aren’t required to pay the employer portion unless they choose to opt in.