Ernest McKay: June 26, 1937 — October 9, 2025

LONGVIEW- Ernest Rolan McKay went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2025. He was 88 years old. He was known throughout his life by his middle name, Rolan, as he shared his first name with his father.

He was born in Fresno, California in June 1937, and was the oldest child and only son of Ernest & Anna McKay (formerly Dunn). He has one sister, Irma, 7 years younger, who he affectionately called, “Sis”.

Rolan grew up on a farm in the small community of Burrel located in California’s agricultural capital known as the Central Valley. He learned the value of hard work from an early age, as he helped his father raise crops on the family farm. He graduated high school in 1955 and studied Horticulture at Fresno State College for a brief time before enlisting in the Army. After serving his country for 2 years, he came back to California where he met and married Virginia “Lee” Anderson in 1959. They were married for 64 years when she passed 2 years to the day before him.

Rolan spent his career in construction as a carpenter. His farming roots never left him, and they purchased a 20-acre almond ranch in California where they raised their son and farmed on the weekends after a full week of construction work. He found great satisfaction from putting in a good day’s work with his hands, making something, and knowing he gave his best. When not working, he enjoyed time with his family – especially his grandchildren – and friends, weekend trips, photography, or woodworking and doing any number of projects around the house or for friends. He was a real craftsman and spent hours in his later years making wooden toys, cars and other crafts, and donating most of them to his local church for Christmas giveaways.

Like many men in his generation, Rolan was on the quiet side and affectionately known as “a man of few words”. He was humble and a good listener. When he spoke, we enjoyed his quick wit and great sense of humor or he blessed us with wise advice about life or how to make or fix something. He loved sports – especially baseball – classic movies with a bowl of popcorn, and comedians of his era. He could often be found in his recliner with a game on or laughing at one of his favorite shows.

After retirement, Rolan and Lee spent time traveling the country in their 5th wheel trailer before dedicating their time to service with the Hard Hats for Christ organization. They moved their 5th wheel up and down the northwest over the next 10 years to volunteer their labor in construction of church and related facilities. Having met so many new friends in their Hard Hats service, they moved from California to Washington and settled in Longview. He loved spending those years using his gifts in service to the Lord and in fellowship with other former construction people with the same heart and kindred spirit. He was respected, appreciated and loved by his family and special friends and church family in Longview.

Rolan is survived by his sister, Irma Lewis, of Manteca, CA, his son Russell and wife Caroline, of Thousand Oaks, CA, his grandson Nathan of Longview, WA, his granddaughter Hannah of San Diego, CA, and 3 step-grandchildren – Jacy & Michael Crowley of Boston, MA, Remy Bessolo of Los Angeles, CA, Luke & Amber Bessolo of Monterey, CA, and a step-great granddaughter, Eleanor Bessolo.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 1, 2025, at Three Rivers Bible Church in Kelso, WA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Three Rivers Bible Church (102 Harris Street, Kelso, WA 98626).