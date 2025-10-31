Vehicle Into Triangle Center Tanning Salon—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two-Vehicle Collision at Intersection of W Cowlitz Way & Catlin Street—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsOctober 31, 2025
There was an injury yesterday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a business at the Triangle Center in Longview.
The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. when a passenger car went through the front of the Desert Sun Tanning Salon. It hasn’t been confirmed whether the person hurt was the driver or someone inside the business.
The cause of the crash and the extent of the damage are still unknown.