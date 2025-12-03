Two Local School Districts Receive Bomb Threats on Same Day—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two local elementary schools received bomb threats yesterday, leading to evacuations and both schools shutting down for the rest of the day. Thankfully, both threats were later determined to be not credible.

The first threat was reported just after 11am at Julius Wendt Elementary in Cathlamet. Superintendent Ralph Watkins said law enforcement was immediately contacted and everyone from both the elementary school and John C. Thomas Middle School was evacuated to Wahkiakum High School.

The building was cleared and deemed safe; however, Watkins said that out of an abundance of caution, and to allow students time to decompress, they decided to cancel classes for the remainder of the day. Classes are resuming today.

Watkins says they will provide updates as new information becomes available. As of now, they have not said whether a potential suspect has been identified.

The second bomb threat came across the river at Clatskanie Elementary School around 1:35pm. Superintendent Danielle Hudson says the district also evacuated immediately and local law enforcement searched the building, but no explosive devices were found. They also chose to end the school day early.

They plan to share more information as it becomes available. At this point, there’s no word on whether a suspect is known, and neither district has said if the two threats are believed to be connected.