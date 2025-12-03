Longview PD Statement on Oregon Way ICE Arrest—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department has now provided even further details on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest early Monday morning on Oregon Way.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew says officers were called to the Store N’ Deli at 447 Oregon Way after a 911 caller reported a fight in the parking lot involving people wearing what appeared to be some sort of law enforcement gear. Arriving officers confirmed these were ICE agents; McNew said they did not take part in the initial arrest.

He did say, though, that the federal officers told LPD that another man, 35-year-old Ramon Tovar Jimenez of Longview, allegedly struck one of the agents multiple times. That officer reported pain and had visible injuries. Tovar Jimenez was arrested at the scene. McNew says the LPD was not involved in the federal operation itself and responded only because the altercation and reported assault happened within city limits.

In a statement, Police Chief Robert Huhta said, “Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and the City of Longview does not direct, coordinate, or participate in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.” The release also said the department would participate in federal enforcement action “when allowable by federal, state and local laws.”

Huhta added that immigration status does not factor into local policing and stressed the importance of community trust.

He also said that violent behavior cannot be tolerated.