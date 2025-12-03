Michael Mendenhall Passes Away—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A longtime Longview educator has passed away at the age of 81. Michael Mendenhall died last week.

Mendenhall spent 31 years as a teacher and principal, many of them in the Longview School District. He began his career in Seattle and Federal Way before moving to Longview in 1975 to become principal at St. Helens Elementary. He remained with the district until retiring in 1998. One of the highlights of his career was becoming the first elementary principal in Washington to implement a year-round school calendar.

He also dedicated many years to the Boy Scouts of America, earning the District Award of Merit in 1997 and the Silver Beaver Award in 1999. Mendenhall spent time coaching youth baseball as well, serving on the board and coaching teams with his sons and other young players.

After retiring, he and his wife, June—who survives him—opened a local learning center that later expanded to Centralia, providing tutoring for students in the community.

A service is scheduled for December 13 at 11 a.m. at the Mountain View Christian Center in Ridgefield.