Major Road Rage Incident on Highway 12 Last Friday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses after a road-rage incident on Highway 12 escalated into gunfire last Friday.

Troopers say it happened just after 3:15 p.m. near milepost 109 by White Pass High School. A Mercedes Sprinter van and a Dodge Durango had both pulled over. The Sprinter’s driver reportedly got out, approached the Dodge, and punctured its two front tires with a knife before returning to his vehicle. As the Sprinter began to drive away, the Dodge’s driver got out with a handgun and fired several shots.

WSP is asking anyone who drove by during the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Justin Maier via email at

Justin.Maier@wsp.wa.gov or via phone at (360) 773-6740.