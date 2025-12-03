Resident Refuses to Leave Home Fire on 23rd Avenue—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It was a pretty bizarre scene on 23rd Avenue yesterday morning — there was a house fire, but someone refused to exit the residence.

The Longview Fire Department says they were dispatched around 8:40am after a 911 caller reported a fire in the basement of a home in the 600 block of 23rd in the St. Helens neighborhood. Arriving crews confirmed the flames and found heavy smoke coming from a basement window.

Firefighters pumped water through an exterior window, then repositioned and accessed the basement through an outside door, getting the fire fully extinguished in just over 10 minutes.

During the incident, an occupant stayed in the doorway and refused to let crews enter the first floor, despite the significant smoke conditions. He also was reportedly hostile toward them. That raised safety concerns, so the Longview Police Department was requested.

Police confirmed they had previous contact with the individual regarding mental health issues and that he possibly had access to firearms. Officers couldn’t safely approach him and attempted negotiations from outside the home.

After about two hours, officers made face-to-face contact with him at a doorway, where he declined medical care and other assistance. Emergency crews then cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.