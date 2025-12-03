Steven George Snider: October 8, 1949 – November 14, 2025

SCAPPOOSE- Steve Snider passed away on November 14, 2025. He was a resident of Avalon Care Center in Scappoose, Oregon. Steve was 76 years old and passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Steven George Snider was born October 8, 1949, in Grants Pass, Oregon. He was the second youngest of four brothers. By all accounts, the brothers were an energetic handful. Dinner was said to be survival of the fittest, with the youngest (Marty) often getting whatever scraps were left.

Steve graduated from high school in 1967. He worked as a paramedic through college, earning a bachelor’s degree in Math/Science in 1971. He met Alice Brame in Grants Pass, and they were married in September 1972. Steve was first employed as an Oregon State Trooper in Josephine County. He was transferred to Coos Bay in 1975. In 1976, he was promoted to the Oregon State Crime Lab and worked as a forensic chemist. Steve’s family had grown by this point and now included son Mel and daughter Sara. They moved to Portland briefly before settling in what was then the fledgling town of Aloha, Oregon. Sara recalls that her father preferred the beauty of the countryside and pace of small-town life over the city.

During this time, Steve’s hobbies centered on nature and the outdoors. He often spent time with his Uncle Glenn; they enjoyed multiple-day hunting trips in the remote Oregon wilderness. Throughout their childhood, Steve would take Mel and Sara fishing. From an early age, Sara shared his passion for the outdoors. She fondly remembers the times spent with her father, just the two of them, fishing on the Wilson River. The “friendly competition” included first fish caught, most fish, and biggest fish. In the glow of sunrise, as fishing lines were cast, a quiet joy emerged and became a sacred bond between father and daughter.

Steve was an avid gardener. When the family moved into their second home in Aloha in 1983, he reimagined the outdoor living space. He re-landscaped the front yard, including pagoda lights, with the goal of highlighting their old-growth walnut tree. In the backyard, native Oregon plants were added as well as a large vegetable garden. The garden created a separation between the top and lower half of the yard. He also added multiple blueberry bushes. Visitors would remark the final result looked like something from Better Homes and Gardens.

Steve found Christ in 1985. He began attending Westside Church of Christ in Beaverton, and shortly after, Steve and Sara were baptized together. Steve was active in the church. He taught Sunday School classes for adolescents, hosted weekly Bible studies, and facilitated a 12-step recovery program. Steve’s faith remained a central guiding light for the remainder of his life.

In 1989, Steve began work as chemical lab manager for a wastewater treatment facility in Vancouver. He worked there until he retired in 2007. It was at this time that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. This was difficult to accept on many levels, as Steve had always been relatively healthy and self-sufficient. Nonetheless, he decided to take on this challenge with his usual mix of pragmatism, faith, and humor. Eventually, in 2012, he moved to an assisted living facility in Scappoose. Multiple staff there have commented that Steve was a pleasure to have as a resident, and that he would often tell stories and jokes. During this time, he shared his faith whenever possible. Parkinson’s progressed, and he moved to Avalon Care Center in April 2025.

Steve is survived by brothers Harold, Michael, and Marty; children Mel and Sara; son-in law Matt; grandson Michael; cousins Lori and Lisa; and honorary daughter Heidi. Matt has memories of summer campfires, bonding over sports, and that Steve seamlessly became a role model and father figure. Heidi recalls that Steve loved her unconditionally for over 30 years and always had the best ‘dad jokes.’

A memorial service and reception will take place on December 6th at 1:00 PM at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens. This will be followed by a burial service at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose.