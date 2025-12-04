Olympia Man Killed in Crash on I-5 Near Grand Mound—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was heavy traffic yesterday morning on I-5 northbound just past Lewis County after an Olympia man was killed in a crash near Grand Mound.



The crash occurred just after 6:30am and reportedly blocked two lanes as the car became engulfed in flames.



According to the Washington State Patrol, a 67-year-old Olympia man was driving a Buick LaCrosse at milepost 87 when he struck the concrete barrier on the right shoulder. The vehicle then flipped before coming to rest on its top.



The backup lasted until around 8:10am. The cause of the crash has not yet been reported.