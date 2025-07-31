Twin City Bank ATM Break-in—Klog 100.7 News



The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who allegedly broke into an ATM at Twin City Bank.

Photos of the suspects are posted on the department’s Facebook page. Both appear to be white adult males wearing sweatshirts and hats. They were reportedly driving a red or orange Toyota Yaris.

Police did not release the exact date of the break-in. Anyone with information is asked to text tips to 360-431-6397.