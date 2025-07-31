DUI Driver Hit’s LPD Patrol Unit—Klog 100.7 News

Twin City Bank ATM Break-in—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 31, 2025
A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after reportedly rear-ending a Longview Police patrol vehicle in Kelso.
The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of West Cowlitz Way and Washington Way. No injuries were reported.
Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew said the Kelso Police Department is handling the investigation. The extent of damage to the patrol vehicle was not disclosed.