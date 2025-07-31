Joe Kent Confirmed—Klog 100.7 News

After multiple runs for public office, Joe Kent has secured a formal position in the federal government. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed him as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Kent, a former Army Green Beret and two-time Republican candidate for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, was nominated nearly six months ago by President Donald Trump. He was confirmed in a 52-44 vote that followed party lines. Washington’s two Democratic Senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both voted against the confirmation.

The National Counterterrorism Center is responsible for analyzing intelligence to help prevent acts of terrorism. Kent will oversee more than 1,000 employees and report directly to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.