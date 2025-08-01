Longview Seeking New Cold Weather Shelter Provider—Klog 100.7 News

It may be hot now, but winter planning is already underway in Longview.

The City of Longview has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find a qualified service provider to operate the city’s Cold Weather Shelter this upcoming winter season.

The shelter offers overnight accommodations for unsheltered adults when temperatures are expected to drop to 33 degrees or lower for three or more consecutive nights. The shelter season typically runs from October through March and provides up to 65 beds.

Interested providers must demonstrate experience in shelter operations, working with individuals experiencing homelessness, and coordinating emergency services at the community level.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on August 21. Full details and instructions are available at mylongview.com/bids.aspx.